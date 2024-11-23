A debt-free life is something many of us hope to achieve but unfortunately a lot of us are stuck with loans in order to survive. And if we plan our finances right and be a good paymaster, we can work towards a debt-free life.

However, one woman has recently astounded Malaysian netizens when she shared that she hasn’t paid her loans for the past three years.

In an X post by @meinmokhtar, the anonymous 34-year-old shared that she has three personal loans and a credit card bill that she has not paid in the past three years.

“Since everyone is flexing their debt. Female, 34. Personal loan bank one is RM30,000.

“Personal loan bank two is RM30,000 and personal loan for bank three is RM5,000,” shared the woman, adding that she also had a credit card debt of RM2,500.

That chalks up to RM67,500 in debt! She also clarified that she does not possess a car or a house and has quit her job for the past three years and is currently a housewife.

In the post, the woman brazenly confesses that she has not paid her debts for the past three years and has taken the steps to even change her phone number (presumably to avoid debt collectors from calling her). She ends her post, infuriating netizens by saying that it’s alright as long as each of her debts do not reach RM50,000 so no bankruptcy action can be taken against her.

“As long as each of my debts don’t reach RM50,000 is okay. Cannot file bankruptcy.”

In Malaysia, the creditor may file for bankruptcy action against the debtor if the debt owing amounts to RM100,000.

She also added in a separate post that she has paid more than 50 percent for each of her debts and that she was uninterested in settling the balance interest of the loans.

“I’m too lazy to settle the balance interest of the debts. I have paid more than 50 percent for each of those debts.”

The post has since amassed more than 900,000 views and more than 250 comments from furious Malaysian netizens who questioned how she slept at night in peace, and avoiding her debts.

“You’re so selfish, anon. You don’t think about your children when they grow up. But it’s okay, keep living your life if you don’t want to face questions in the grave and the afterlife,” said a frustrated netizen.

“How can someone feel at peace and sleep soundly with that much debt? That’s the thing—if you know you can’t afford it, don’t take on personal loans or credit cards and such. It’s all just driven by desires. Just live within your means; that’s enough,” said another.

