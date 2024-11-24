AN owner of a restaurant serving Malay cuisine in Johor recently alleged that she is facing boycott threats from customers due to her feeding stray dogs.

According to the restaurant’s official TikTok account @salaistar, it is said that a stray dog often visits the premises due to the owner’s generous policy of ensuring it is fed.

In the video, the owner is shown feeding the stray dog, seemingly comfortable around her and obediently follows her instructions to not eat near the premises, located in Johor, as many have expressed their discomfort of the owner feeding the stray dog, per her claims.

ALSO READ: DVS to review memorandum regarding culling of stray dog Kopi

“(I have received) messages criticising me for feeding these (stray) animals.

“These are God’s creatures. I, as an animal lover, cannot run away (from) feeding them. Please understand where I’m coming from.

“Do not send me messages tarnishing my name (and) my restaurant, Salai Star - saying that you will boycott because (I) feed dogs which you say is forbidden. That is not right,” she said in the video.

ALSO READ: Treat our strays with kindness

She reiterated that she cannot turn away from helping animals, adding that she has helped other animals in need such as monkeys and birds.

She says she helps raise 50 stray cats in her house hence her need to have a steady stream of income to take care of them.

The restaurant owner assured in the video that the leftover food goes to feeding the stray animals in her area rather than being thrown away, contributing to unnecessary food wastage.

“Do not think negatively. God blesses you and you get rewarded so think about this, all animals are God’s creations who want to live here too,” she concluded her video.