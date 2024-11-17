“I could not leave my mom”, says teenager who cared for bedridden mother

PETALING JAYA: “I only wanted to look after my mother, I could not leave her. I didn’t expect the video to go viral,” said Fiqball Iman Firdaus, the teenager who was caught on video, looking after his bedridden mother, capturing netizens’ hearts online.

Fiqball who is better known as Iman said his mother, Ramlah Andot, 51, was rushed to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu, after she suffered a stroke on October 20.

Speaking to Sinar Harian, Iman recalled, the incident happened to his mother who worked as a canteen assistant at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Ajil in Hulu Terengganu.

“On the day of the incident, my mother and I went to the clinic. We went there to get medicine because I was not feeling well. When I got to the clinic, my mother was already feeling dizzy, I thought that was because my mother had not had breakfast.

“When I returned to the dormitory, while my mother was eating she suddenly became quiet and did not move. At that time my heart was already pounding and I started crying because I was worried that something bad would happen to my mother,“ he told the Malay daily at his home in Kampung Bukit Kulim, Marang.

Iman, who is the family’s sole child, said he decided not to go to school and take care of his mother for three days after she was admitted to the regular ward.

“Actually, there was no pressure from anyone to take care of my mother in the ward. For me, she was my only mother and I was responsible for taking care of her.

“After all, it was the first time my mother was seriously ill, it had never happened before.

“While I was in the hospital, I went through many new experiences. My feelings were mixed, there was a feeling of hardship, tiredness and happiness, but there was also a reason to take care of my mother.

“At night before going to bed, I felt sad and tearful because I felt sorry for my mother. I was afraid of losing my mother,“ he was quoted as saying.

Following his mother’s discharge from the hospital, Iman said he continued the routine of doing housework such as washing dishes, sweeping, dressing her mother, serving food and ensuring her mother took her medicine according to schedule.

“I am grateful that my mother recovered quickly, now she can move and walk on her own, but she still can’t move her left hand ,“ said Iman.

Meanwhile, Ramlah said she was touched that her only child was willing to skip school just to take care of her in the hospital.

Ramlah, who is a single mother, is the youngest of 11 siblings.

According to her, throughout her illness, her siblings took turns taking care of her and would ensure that all her needs, including food and drink, were taken care of.

“I am grateful to live close to my siblings. Everyday someone comes and takes care of me, especially when Iman goes to school.

“Before going to school, Iman will usually cook oatmeal and half-boil eggs. She will also make sure I eat, drink and get medicine,“ she said.

Previously, a video of Iman taking care of her mother in the ward went viral on social media after being shared by a TikTok account owner, norasni31.

To date, the 51-second video, which was shared three days ago, has received 3.4 million views.