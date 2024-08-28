A Malaysian doctor has publicly addressed misconceptions about caesarean sections (C-sections) after a husband expressed concerns about the procedure in a social media post.

Dr. Samhan took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify the importance of C-sections in certain situations, sharing a screenshot of a conversation between a husband and his wife.

The husband, learning that his wife was scheduled for a C-section, voiced his objections, stating, “I’m better off marrying someone else who is much ‘healthier.’”

ALSO READ: Malaysian husband gifts wife a brand new Honda City for giving birth to their seventh child

He expressed fears that the procedure would leave his wife “damaged” and criticised the choice based on her age.

Dr. Samhan responded by explaining that C-sections are often necessary when a baby is at risk, such as lacking oxygen or having a weak heartbeat.

He highlighted the severe physical strain and potential dangers of prolonged labour, stressing that a C-section might be the safer option in such cases.

“Imagine a baby struggling to breathe because it’s in an inverted position. As a doctor or a husband, how can one stand by and let a mother endure such suffering and stick to a normal delivery if it isn’t working?” he remarked.

He reassured that a C-section does not harm the mother’s body in the long term, emphasising that effective postpartum care is key.

Netizens flooded the comments with criticism against the husband’s remarks.

One user called _byunnana commented: “You’re so stupid for looking for someone else (to marry) over things like this... It’s about saving lives, and you only think about yourself. SELFISH.”

“What’s damaged? Do you think your wife is a toy that gets damaged? It’s your thinking that’s damaged; you should take it out and clean it because it’s so outdated,” Firzanah wrote.