PETALING JAYA: A man who was caught defecating on the floor near an entrance located on the first floor of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS), Singapore was fined S$400 (RM1,315) by a court today (Sept 19).

According to Channel News Asia, the Indian national, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of defecating in a public place under the Environmental Public Health (Public Cleansing) Regulations.

The man who was in Singapore on a work permit, had entered the casino at MBS on Oct 30, 2023 in a heavily intoxicated state to gamble.

He had consumed three bottles of hard liquor.

Upon leaving the casino at about 5.20am, the man wanted to relieve himself. However, he was unable to locate a toilet in his drunken state.

He then removed his pants, squatted and defecated on the floor, next to a restaurant, at the entrance of the Shoppes at MBS.

He then walked out of MBS, leaving his faeces on the ground, without alerting anyone of his actions.

Feeling giddy, the man then laid down on some stone benches located outside of MBS, before returning to his dormitory in Kranji.

A member of the MBS security team came across a video on Facebook which showed a man defecating at his workplace. He then informed his supervisor and the relevant closed-circuit television footage was obtained.

A police report regarding the case of public defecation was then lodged.

The man was arrested in early June 2024 when he attempted to enter the casino and was identified as an “undesirable guest” by the security.

“If not for the fact that his offence was filmed by a member of public and subsequently discovered by the MBS security team, the offender’s faeces would be left in the open for an extended period of time, in a public shopping mall with heavy foot traffic.

“The damage to public cleanliness is significant in the present case,” the prosecution was quoted as saying.

The prosecution sought a fine of S$400 (RM1,315) to S$500 (RM1,642).

And if the man does not pay the fine, he will have to serve two days in jail.

Channel News Asia reported that that the man could have been fined up to S$1,000 (RM3,283). If he continues to offend after conviction, he could face an additional S$1,000 (RM3,283) for each day or part thereof.