RENOWNED Indian singer Sid Sriram made his second appearance in Malaysia to perform during the Thaipusam chariot entry ceremony on Monday, February 10.

In October 2023, he made his first appearance at Batu Caves, where he performed devotional songs.

He also performed on the main stage in the Batu Caves office at 11pm on the same day.

In an interview on Astro Ulagam’s live feed on Monday, the 35-year-old singer said he decided to come to Malaysia for Thaipusam. He added that he was “overwhelmed” and happy to see many devotees present during the ceremony.

Sid shared that he and his family observe Thaipusam by going to a temple when in India – praying at home, and singing devotional songs when in the US. He also remarked that his visit to Batu Caves was going to be “really special.”

He mentioned that his mother instilled a devotion to the Hindu god Murugan in him from a young age, and he brought his mother along to Malaysia for Thaipusam.

“I wanted to make sure that when I knew I was coming, I could bring her along so she can experience this as well,” he said.

The Indian-American musician began his journey into music as early as three years old delving into Carnatic music and shot to stardom in 2015 with the song ‘Thalli Pogathey’ for the Tamil-language movie ‘Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada’ after two years as a playback singer, securing his place in the Tamil film and music industry.

In his career as a singer, he has won three Filmfare Awards in 2016 and 2019.

He also made his debut as a music composer under Indian film director Mani Ratnam’s production for the movie ‘Vaanam Kottatuum’ in 2020 and boasts a wide discography as a playback singer in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam and Marathi films.

Sid has also released an all-English album in 2023, fusing Carnatic with R&B and indie rock music.