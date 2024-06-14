INDEED, marital arguments are a common occurrence, especially over money, but this woman in Indonesia resorted to drastic measures upon having discovered that her husband has gambled his 13th month salary.

The 28-year-old Indonesian woman was the wife to a 27-year-old man who would have a habit of wasting his money on online gambling.

The incident began with an argument between the couple on Saturday (June 8) when the wife who is a policewoman questioned her husband on how he had spent his 13-month bonus salary.

To her horror, the woman discovered that all was left of his bonus was 800,000 rupiah (RM230). He had initially received a bonus of 2.8 million rupiah (RM803).

She had apparently planned to use the money to buy supplies for their twins who were born three months ago. The duo also have a two-year-old child.

But before the argument took place, the wife had already purchased gasoline in a plastic police and had brought the bottle back home.

She then took a photograph of the gasoline-filled bottled and threatened her husband that she would burn his children if he did not return home, as reported by CNN Indonesia.

The argument then escalated and ended with the policewoman dousing him with the gasoline and setting him on fire.

He was then sent to a hospital in East Java and underwent intensive treatment, he eventually succumbed to his injuries which ravaged 96 per cent of his body and died on June 9 (Sunday).

The suspect has been charged with offences concerning domestic violence.

If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison.

