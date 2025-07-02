AN Indonesian traveler recently set social media abuzz after claiming that the air in Kuala Lumpur transformed her makeup into looking “flawless” and left her skin naturally radiant—an effect she said she never experienced in Jakarta.

In a viral video, she explained how KL’s environment seemed to work wonders on her complexion, prompting a lively discussion among Indonesians who have also spent time in Malaysia.

ALSO READ: Indonesian singer surprised by RM35 food voucher by Malaysia Airlines after 2-hour flight delay

“Jakarta really did me dirty because my make-up can be so flawless here (in Kuala Lumpur) but I barely achieve this flawless look in Jakarta (I’m Jakartan).

“KL air is totally different,” shae wrote in her video.

Her observation resonated with others.

“This is so true! I worked in Malaysia for four years, and my skin never had any issues—in fact, it even got brighter. But as soon as I returned to Indonesia, I started breaking out, and my acne took forever to heal,” one user called etherealsunset commented.

“I lived in Korea during winter, and my skin was a total mess. But when I returned to Malaysia, my acne just disappeared into thin air!” Maishara wrote.

However, not everyone agreed with the notion that KL’s air was superior.

A handful of voices claimed that their skin actually looked better in Jakarta but worsened in Malaysia, indicating that personal experiences with environmental factors can vary significantly.

“As a Malaysian, I think Yogyakarta has fresher air than KL—but it gets worse when the volcano erupts,” Pantheras commented.