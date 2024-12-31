IPOH, with its quaint charm and stellar reputation as one of Malaysia’s top travel destinations, makes it to TimeOut’s list as one of the best places to visit in Asia in 2025

The lifestyle portal’s travel expert guide ranked Ipoh at no.5, as one of the Asian cities that people may want to include in their “bucket list” of travels.

Perak’s capital city is well-known for its iconic limestone cliffs, cave temples, heritage buildings, and quaint shophouses, says TimeOut’s article.

One notable factor TimeOut also included in its guide is Ipoh’s nostalgic and sumptuous cuisine, ranging from the ever-familiar chicken rice and ‘kai see hor fun’ to nasi kandar and ‘kaya’ puffs.

The city also offers a thriving coffee culture, where travellers can choose a classic cup of Ipoh white coffee served in a traditional coffee house or sip on a “crafted espresso” from one of its “third wave” coffee shops.

Other “emerging” Asian destinations in the guide include Sumba, Indonesia, ranked first on the list, Siargao, Philippines in second place, and Da Nang, Vietnam, in third place.

In fourth place, TimeOut chose Taiwan’s oldest city, Tainan, while the bottom three destinations on the list are Osaka, Japan in sixth place, Nan, Thailand in seventh place and Lijiang, China in eighth place.