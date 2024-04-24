How does a RM5,000 salary as a roti canai maker sound to you?

Before you hand in your resignation letter, this all too good sounding offer is in Singapore.

Recently, an establishment in need of the experties of a roti canai maker placed an ad in the Malaysian paper, the New Straits Times.

But what made the ad stood out was because they offering a monthly salary of RM5,000 (S$1,420) to work in Singapore.

To sweeten the deal, the ad also threw in the offer of a prayer room, meals, and accomodation.

Interested applicants were told to contact a Singapore-based WhatsApp number.

READ MORE: Restaurant in Malaysia offers RM8.5k salary for manager position, netizens shocked

Restaurant and Bistro Owners Association vice-president Jeremy Lim told NST that despite the competitive salary, it may not actually give one a comfortable life overseas.

“Rental of a room alone can be anywhere from six hundred to eight hundred dollars. Then your daily expenses and travelling transport will cost you more,” he was quoted as saying.

Jeremy explained that the RM5,000 may sound substantial in ringgit terms, but when converted to Singapore dollars and factoring the cost of living on the island, the salary might not provide the desired quality of life.

He further admitted that Malaysia was losing its culinary talents to neighbouring countries and this was evident in Johor.

“Opportunities across the causeway are enticing talent away from Malaysia, driven not only by salary but also by the broader range of opportunities available.”

ALSO READ: Graphic designer with RM1.6k salary questions survival feasibility in KL