A well-known coffee chain in China has come under fire recently following a jobseeker’s allegations online on reasons why she was rejected.

South China Morning Post, citing Chinese news outlets, said the woman had applied to work at a branch located in southeastern China and went in for an interview with one of the members of the coffee chain’s human resource department first.

The woman was then met with bad news after she was informed that she did not pass the interview, she alleged in a social media post.

Much to her disbelief, she was then told by the coffee chain management that she is “too timid, too weak with zero experience”, as quoted.

During the interview, she claimed that she was “proactive” when answering their questions and told them she “accepted their working hours”, as quoted.

Following the woman’s post going viral, the company reached out to her, insisting that she take down her post.

But the company was reportedly persistent and even contacted her family when she did not want to answer their calls.

Later on, a customer service representative of the company claimed that the coffee house branch was responsible for providing “interview details”, as quoted.

Previously, the company received backlash for alleged ageism during their recruitment process after a 26-year-old applicant was told that she was too old for the job.

The manager of the Guangdong branch said the outlet needed “young and dynamic” staff, mentioning how the jobseeker’s age could pose a “generation gap” between her and their customers.

