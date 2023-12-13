WHO wouldn’t be thrilled to meet the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar?

But as many know, meeting the Sultan of Johor may hard but not impossible.

That being said, your chances of being a global sensation would definitely be enhanced if your manager was born in Johor!

Following her attendance at the Singapore International Film Festival, Chinese actress Fan BingBing paid him a visit, which Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar announced on his Facebook page.

“Tuanku Sultan Johor graciously grants audience to China’s top actress,“ wrote Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

China’s famous movie star Fan BingBing made the visit to His Majesty Tuanku Sultan Johor today, Dec 6.

Her international manager, Ms. Jersey Chong, who was born in Johor, arranged the visit because she wanted to present BingBing to the future Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Furthermore, Jersey Chong, the manager of BingBing, expressed her pride in the Sultan of Johor’s impending turn as our nation’s Prime Ruler!

As an “Anak Johor”, I am ecstatic that my Sultan would succeed as King of Malaysia.”

“In an official letter, we asked the Johor Istana if BingBing may make a royal call. When the response arrived, we were overjoyed to learn that Tuanku Sultan had kindly agreed to see BingBing,“ she remarked.

The next day, on Dec 7, she shared photos of herself eating durians in Petaling Jaya in Selangor.