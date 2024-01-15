Recently, a Malaysian man created a new record at a famous nasi kandar restaurant in Penang after he spent a whopping RM69 on a plate of nasi kandar.

The customer who had travelled all the way from Johor dined on: large squid (RM8), three whole squids (RM7.50 each), four prawns (RM7.50 each), mutton (RM7) and rice (RM1.50).

But now, the man’s record has been beaten by a customer from Kelantan who piled his plate high with 7 squids (RM49), 7 prawns (RM14), chicken (RM5.50), squid egg (RM7), okra (RM1), and white rice (RM1.50).

The restaurant expressed their surprise and explained that they did not expect a customer to travel so far to break the record. “New all-time biggest record.”

The very satisfied customer left a comment along with a picture of his empty plate.

“Alhamdulillah, so tasty. I’m so satisfied that I get to travel so far to taste such a delicious plate.”

The post which announced the new record holder has since garnered 1.6k likes and comments from netizens who were interested in breaking the record.

“Awesome bro. Good job. The second month is a school holiday and I’m planning to break that record. Just wait and see,” commented an eager netizen.