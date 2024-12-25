KL Bike Week fire incident sparks criticism from netizens

A motorcycle owner is facing significant financial losses after his vehicle caught fire during a fire show at Kuala Lumpur Bike Week last Saturday.

The incident occurred at KL Heritage Valley, near Jalan Doraisamy, and quickly escalated, causing a minor blaze at the venue.

The event, captured on video by attendees, went viral on social media the same day.

A video of the incident was uploaded on the Info Berita Semasa Facebook page with the caption: “A small fire broke out at the Kuala Lumpur Bike Week yesterday (Saturday), caused by sparks from the fire show. The sparks landed on the organiser’s motorcycle. No injuries were reported.”

Lasting less than a minute, the video showed several people attempting to put out the flames using fire extinguishers.

At the time of writing, neither the motorcycle owner nor the event organisers had issued an official statement regarding the incident.

The fire has drawn criticism from netizens, with many questioning the organisers’ decisions.

“Let this be a lesson, there should be no more fire shows during motorcycling events in the future,” one user called Shiela Rodzi commented.

“That’s why you shouldn’t play with fire,” Syah Rahim wrote.

“People should be more cautious when doing a fire show. Keep it far from the motorcycles and the stage. It’s clear that the organisers weren’t attentive. Now, they have to bear the losses, but thankfully, no lives were lost.

“KLBW has never had any incidents before this. Let this be a lesson – think ahead before something happens. Until next time. Sincerely, AnakAntus MC,” Fir Daus commented.