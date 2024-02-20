During Chinese New Year, feasting with one’s family is a must. Therefore, restaurants that are open during this period have extra brisk business catering to an increase in orders.

However one customer was furious after her local restaurant charged her a whopping RM85 for a small portion of kailan.

Yong Lim Chin took to the Facebook group KL娱乐站 to share her story. According to her post, her relatives were at her cousin’s home for a Chinese New Year open house and ordered food via a delivery app from the restaurant in Klang.

To her horror, the portions that arrived did not justify the exorbitant price despite them informing the restaurant that the portions needed to be large.

“A kailan with such ‘huge portions’ cost RM85 during Chinese New Year? I’m sure the kailan is made of gold dust,” she commented sarcastically.

She also slammed the restaurant for charging RM85 for a serving of lotus roots.

“Is it organic or imported from the US? Or does the plastic container cost RM50? I have bought lotus roots many times but I’ve never seen such expensive lotus roots.”

She also explained that she had relatives who travelled all the way from Brunei and Australia. There were more than 40 people at the open house but there was not enough food to go around.

“We had to lose weight and it was so healthy for us. Thank you so much for that!” she added sarcastically.