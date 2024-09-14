A heartwarming letter of appreciation from a South Korean couple has been making waves after it was shared by the Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ).

The couple, Erica and Sung, expressed their gratitude towards JPJ officer Aszerina for her exceptional assistance in converting their South Korean driving licences to Malaysian ones.

ALSO READ: JPJ to improve service quality at counters

The touching letter was posted on JPJ Sarawak’s official Facebook page, along with a photograph of the heartfelt note.

In their post, JPJ Sarawak thanked the couple for their positive feedback: “Thank you for your positive feedback on the services provided by JPJ Sarawak.

“We appreciate your gesture and will continue to strive to provide the best service.”

The handwritten letter, addressed to JPJ Sarawak Director Norizan bin Jili, detailed the couple’s experience.

“We received an email informing us that our Malaysian driver’s licence was ready for collection,” they wrote.

“We visited JPJ last time and applied to convert our Korean driver’s licence to Malaysian driver’s licence.

In their letter, the couple praised Aszerina for her thorough guidance and friendly demeanour throughout the process.

“She (Aszerina) gave us details about the documents to submit when converting to local licence and how to fill it out.

“And she kindly explained to us,” they said.

“She was full of bright smiles.

“We cannot forget to thank her for being so kind to us as foreigners,” they added.

“Thanks to her, we like Malaysia and Kuching better. Also, the experience of visiting JPJ for the first time became a great memory for us. Once again, thank you for her kindness and consideration,” they concluded.