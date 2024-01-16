LOOKING for a happy place to reside in Malaysia? Here are a few that’s worth considering.

Two districts in Kelantan, namely Kuala Krai and Gua Musang, have earned a spot among the top 10 happiest cities in Malaysia, as shared by Kelantan’s Menteri Besar shared on his X account.

The environmental care, efficient solid waste management, and well-organised garbage collection are cited as significant factors contributing to the happiness in these districts.

Additionally, the low crime index has played a role in enhancing the overall sense of well-being in these areas.

This isn’t the first time that districts in Kelantan have received recognition as among the happiest places in Malaysia.

In 2019, Jeli, another district in Kelantan, was also acknowledged as one of the happiest cities in Malaysia, alongside Taiping and Seremban.

Alongside Gua Musang and Kuala Krai, Klang and Kuantan have also been acknowledged as happy cities in Malaysia, solidifying their status on the list of the 10 happiest cities in the country.

The happiness index serves as a comprehensive measure of the population’s well-being, encompassing aspects of health, mental well-being, and physical well-being.