A Thai restaurant at Batu 5, Selangor, has gained widespread attention after a viral TikTok video showcased some amusingly misspelt menu items.

The unusual spellings have left customers both entertained and confused, with many sharing their own experiences in the comments.

Netizens couldn’t help but join in on the fun, trying to guess what the misspelt dishes were.

The most hilarious one of it all was lamb chop which was misspelt as ‘leng chop’.

One user called Dimsum asked, “I once saw them spelling ‘lamb chop’ as ‘lamp chop’. Wouldn’t it be dangerous to eat a lamp?”

Another item on the menu, Puluk Ayam, which should have been ‘Pulut Ayam’ also sparked some laughter.

“I’d like one puluk ayam... extra puluk, please,” senah montana commented, poking fun.

One of the biggest surprises was the item Friend File Papika.

“I once saw ‘friend fried’,” Rina Alisa wrote.

But the humour didn’t stop there.

Mamod recalled, “Once there was this restaurant that wrote their orange juice as ‘Fries Orange’. The waiter was dumbfounded when I ordered fried oranges.”

Another curious user replied to the comment asking what was the actual menu to which Mamod replied: “Fresh orange.”

Siti wrote: “There’s a restaurant that wrote ‘chicken black paper’.”