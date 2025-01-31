MAN’S greatest enemy? Bed corners. How many times have you cursed that sharp edge, eventually convincing your toe could survive another encounter?

DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng found himself in just that predicament on the morning of January 30 when he suffered a dislocated fourth toe after accidentally hitting the edge of his bed.

His family insisted he seek immediate medical attention, leading him to undergo a procedure under local anesthesia.

In a Facebook post, the former finance minister shared his ordeal, writing, “Getting a procedure done with Local Anaesthetic to fix my dislocated fourth toe... and of course, I had bang it on the corner of my bed this morning.

“Thank God for the family insisting that I get treated immediately.

“Luckily the orthopaedic specialist was kind enough to relocate it today even though he is enjoying his CNY holidays. Thanks doc!” he said.

His post quickly gained traction, garnering over 11,000 reactions and 2,900 comments, with many netizens wishing him a speedy recovery.

“Adoi I feel that pain! Good luck for the new year sir,” Lily Boon wrote.

“Ouch.. I think everyone knows the pain of hitting our toe on the bed. Get well soon sir,” Victor Goh commented.