Local hero sets RM450 nasi kandar record by treating 30 lucky diners

A nasi kandar restaurant in Penang has recently gained attention for its customers placing enormous orders, but one man’s recent act of kindness truly stole the spotlight.

On September 23, a generous patron walked into Nasi Kandar Sulaiman and made headlines by ordering 30 plates of nasi kandar, totaling RM450.

Instead of keeping the feast for himself, this remarkable individual chose to share his order with 30 fellow diners at the restaurant.

Patrons were thrilled to enjoy a delicious spread that included rice, fried chicken and squid, all thanks to the man’s generosity.

This heartwarming gesture not only delighted those present but also set a new record for the largest single order at the restaurant, surpassing the previous RM400 record established just three days earlier.

This was shared on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“RM450, record-breaking! A young man just treated 30 customers to nasi kandar at NKS.

“The meal included chicken and stuffed squid, allowing 30 people to enjoy this delicious dish. This generous individual is the owner of Nasi Maqlubah, a business that operates only during events. It’s truly admirable that he chose to set a record by treating so many people. We love seeing people make such records; not only does he earn good deeds, but other customers also get to enjoy a meal. Fantastic!” the restaurant wrote.

Social media users praised the man’s kindness.

One user called Ashraf Rauf wrote: “This is better than eating alone; it’s more rewarding to share blessings.”

“This is what should serve as an example,“ Shafitto Pto commented.

Prior to this, a local Penangite had set a record by devouring a massive RM400 meal, featuring an extravagant assortment of prawns, squid, chicken, fish heads, eggs and ladies’ fingers—all devoured within an hour, sponsored by a friend who had encouraged him to take on the challenge.

