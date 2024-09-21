Nasi Kandar eating record smashed by Penangite with RM400 feast

IN the world of Nasi Kandar, where massive whopping meals are a badge of honour sees a Penangite having set a new record with an astonishing RM400 order.

The feat, which outdid the previous RM372 benchmark, was celebrated by Nasi Kandar Sulaiman in a Facebook post shared on September 20.

ALSO READ: Malaysian influencer sets new record with RM350 nasi kandar feast, surpassing S’porean Zermatt Neo

The restaurant proudly announced the accomplishment, complete with photos of the diner and a breakdown of his extravagant meal.

The record-breaking spread included an indulgent array of prawns, squid, chicken, fish heads, eggs, and ladies finger.

The restaurant even provided a detailed receipt:

Rice: RM1.50 x 3

Squid: RM8 x 10

Prawns: RM8 x 29

Fish: RM5.50 x 4

Chicken: RM5.50 x 2

Salted egg: RM1

Boiled egg: RM1

Ladies finger: RM1

Fish head (large): RM24 x 2

ALSO READ: Singapore’s Zermatt Neo takes down RM300 plate of nasi kandar at famous Penang restaurant, creates new record

To top it all off, the meal was funded by the man’s friend, who urged him to tackle the challenge.

“RM400, record-breaking. One person ate it all. A Penangite.

“His friend paid RM400 and encouraged him to set the record, now the highest ever.

“He’s the first person to hit RM400. You can tell from his size that he can eat a lot,” the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page.

This epic meal sets a new bar for Nasi Kandar lovers. The question is, who’s next to take on the challenge?

Will it eventually hit the RM500 or even the RM1,000 mark?