HEAVY vehicles have been the focus of the nation as of late as they reportedly are deemed unsafe on the road among other road users.

Another recent incident in Banting went viral after a Proton Saga was crushed after a lorry hit it from the back while merging into its lane.

The incident, according to a post on Facebook, took place on Monday (Jan 20) at around 6.11pm near Bukit Changgang.

In the viral clip, the Proton Saga was driving next to the lorry and as the lorry merged into the car’s lane, the lorry driver misjudged the spacing, driving straight into the car.

The collision caused Proton Saga to do a 360-degree spin, causing it to hit the trailer next to it and bump into another lorry in front of the trailer.

The lorry managed to stop abruptly but the Proton Saga’s front bonnet and boot were wrecked from the crash.

The clip enraged netizens who also shared their fear of driving next to a lorry due to incidents like this.

One user also claimed that lorry drivers in the Bukit Changgang area drive recklessly.