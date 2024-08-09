A Malaysian has embraced a role that many look down upon, but instead of feeling defeated, he thrives as a cleaner in Singapore, proving that a job’s worth isn’t determined by its label.

Shahrul Nizam Suhaimi, 25, commutes daily from Gelang Patah, Johor, starting his day at 5am and often clocking in overtime hours to earn SG$2,400 (approx. RM8,005) a month.

Sharing his journey on TikTok, his posts have garnered widespread attention, challenging stereotypes and shifting perspectives.

Despite graduating with 5As in his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exams, Shahrul opted for this role after facing several setbacks, including a failed food business and a long stint of unemployment, New Straits Times reported.

“At first, I felt embarrassed because of the stigma attached to this job, especially since I’m still young. But I saw it as the best opportunity for me, and I’ve since embraced it, especially since the pay is quite good,” he was quoted as saying.

Though some question why a young man like him would choose such work, he remains grounded, motivated by the income and the ability to support his family.

“Some say, ‘Oh, he’s just a cleaner’, but when they find out I work in Singapore, they start asking about job openings.

“Others question why I haven’t looked for a different job or a government position. But as long as my income is halal, I don’t mind. People don’t know that I’ve tried many times and gone to interviews, but it wasn’t meant to be,” he said.

“Although I couldn’t continue my studies due to financial problems, I’m grateful that I can now support my family and give my parents pocket money,“ he mentioned.

Working in Singapore for nearly three years, his role as a cleaner is his second job after working as a restaurant assistant.

“So far, people here have never looked down on us. They often share food, give tips, and always greet us. I’m not ashamed of my job,” he said, adding, cleaners are paid according to their qualifications in the island republic.