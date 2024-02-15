IF you’ve ever experienced not remembering where you parked in a shopping mall, then you would definitely be sympathetic with this family.

In a lighthearted video shared by @bckupacc99, the narrator humorously recounts their family’s hour-long quest to locate their car in IOI Putrajaya’s parking lot.

At one juncture, their search seemed futile, with thoughts of calling it quits looming.

However, just as hope waned, some benevolent strangers appeared. With their assistance, the family finally located their vehicle, even receiving a ride to its whereabouts.

The shared ordeal resonated with many netizens, who chimed in with their own parking lot misadventures.

One recounted a similar experience at Lalaport mall, while another offered a practical tip: snapping a photo by the parking pillar to remember the zone and level, along with noting the mall entrance or nearby stores.

Additionally, she mentioned the usefulness of mall machines designed to aid in finding parked cars.