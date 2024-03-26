Malaysia’s inflation increased by 1.8 per cent in February 2024 with the index points recorded at 132.1 against 129.8 a year earlier, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

Even the prices of food items sold at Ramadan bazaars have taken a hike. Thankfully, there are a few stalls that still sell their food at a low price, such as this chicken rice stall.

Facebook user Jun Meng Low recently shared a picture of an incredibly affordable RM3.95 plate of chicken rice he ordered from a stall located in Setapak.

“This chicken rice costs RM3.95,” said the grateful customer in his caption before adding that the government should protect and support such businesses so that they can continue to thrive and serve the community.

The customer also wished the chicken rice stall owner to have good health and a long life.

According to Sin Chew who visited the stall back in 2021, the owner has been selling their chicken rice at the low price of RM3.95 since they first opened in 2018.

The owner of the chicken rice stall explained to Sin Chew that his philosophy is to give back to the community.

Netizens were impressed at how the owner has maintained the price for six years and showered the owner with praise.

“Those chicken rice stalls selling for RM8 or RM9 say they can’t afford to raise the price as they will go bankrupt and have no money to pay rent. But those selling for less than RM4 have not closed down yet,” stated a Facebook user.

“Yesterday after I finished my run, I went to the eatery with a friend for breakfast. Before we left, we packed their chicken rice for lunch. It’s not only cheap, but it also has a decent portion size and the price is okay,” shared another.

