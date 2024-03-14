DINING out has definitely become a luxury these days, especially as sales and service tax (SST) have taken a hike from 8 per cent from 6 per cent effective March 1, 2024.

But one restaurant has been serving its “chap fan” (mixed rice) meals at the low price of RM2.

The humble V Fortune Land Vegetarian Cafe in Taman Kok Lian well-known for its vegetarian cuisine, has been making waves online not just for its food but for the prices as well. This was recently highlighted in a video by KL Foodie.

Additionally, in a very inspiring act of community service, they also provide free lunch boxes to people in need.

The business’s kindness goes so far as to provide its patrons affordable and nutrient-dense bags of large-sized dragon fruits for just RM10.

Locals and foodies alike have countlessly praised and supported this project.

“The restaurant is very near my house. I recommend it as they have good service and good prices. Our favourite vegetarian restaurant with a variety and tasty food,” praised a Facebook user.

This restaurant serves as more than simply a business— for many people who can’t afford a healthy dinner, they are a lifeline.

