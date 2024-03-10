WEDDINGS are an expensive affair, no surprise there.

A Malaysian groom who has been making waves on social media after his then-bride and her family pulled out from the wedding a month revealed that he had spent around RM30,000 for the highly-anticipated affair.

The groom, Adam went live on TikTok to share that the total cost of the ceremony was estimated to be around RM31,000. And this amount excluded the cost for wedding gifts, accommodation for the extended family, and other expenses.

He shared that on Aug 23, the ex-fiancee’s family had visited his home to meet his mother and him to return the engagement ring.

“She (the bride’s side) made the decision to end the relationship and cancel the wedding,“ he said during the live stream session

He explained that despite the bride’s side being adamant about canceling the wedding and having already distributed invitations to 900 guests, he still did his best to save the relationship.

This was because, according to him, the wedding preparations were almost complete, including the booking of the hall, the wedding stage, the bride and groom’s outfits, the photographer’s payment, and gifts for the guests.

However in September, he received information from the hall owner and the marriage registrar that the bride’s father had contacted them earlier to cancel the wedding.

Many Malaysians have since rallied in support of Adam online, with some even advising him to file a lawsuit for embarassment.

He said that any decision related to the lawsuit would be limited to their family only.

“I won’t be sharing any further details on the matter,” he said.

