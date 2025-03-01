GOOD table manners are more than just rules, they reflect your courtesy and social skills.

In fact, poor table manners are considered a really big turn off that one could show to his/her dining companion be it your partner, colleague, or friend.

A Malaysian man was recently slammed by netizens online for placing his leg on a table at a mamak eatery.

In the 12-second video shared by TikTok user @ragu8821, the man, dressed in a singlet and shorts could be seen placing his foot on the table while using his phone.

To make matters worse, his foot was located right opposite his dining companion, a woman who seemed unbothered by the presence of it and continued to eat her food.

The video has since amassed 107,000 views and more than 1,500 comments from Malaysian netizens.

Some queried why the man was not reprimanded by the restaurant staff, while others commented that this behaviour probably began from home and maybe even his dining companion has since gotten used to it.

“Where’s the restaurant staff? Isn’t there anyone who can scold him?” inquired Badul Juak.

“Don’t jump to conclusions. In their time, there were indeed some like that, probably because the younger generation (the kids) didn’t give advice,” commented apabenda11.

A few others admired the woman’s patience, adding they would not be able to handle it if their partner were to behave in such a way.

“His wife is so patient, if it were me, I’d know exactly what I’d do if my husband were like that,” commented mirayasmin56.

“Maybe his wife is okay with him like that but for us, from afar, it’s like ‘ugh, so annoying!’” said Sara Zira.

