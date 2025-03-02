THE prospect of working in Singapore is enticing for many Malaysians, thanks to significantly higher salaries and a favourable exchange rate.
However, the daily commute—especially for those traveling between Johor Bahru and Singapore—can be exhausting.
One Malaysian woman recently found herself at a crossroads, torn between two job offers: one in Malaysia with a shorter commute and another in Singapore with a much higher salary.
In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, user @Accomplished_Chef_81 explained that her first job offer was from a private hospital in Malaysia, offering a salary of RM6,100 along with “good medical benefits” for herself and her family.
However, the downsides included no bonuses, limited salary increments, fewer leave days, and a lack of career growth opportunities. On the bright side, her daily commute would only take about an hour.
Her second offer came from a public healthcare polyclinic group in Singapore, with a salary of SGD 4,400 (RM14,450)—more than double the Malaysian offer. The Singapore job also came with annual bonuses, salary increments, 21 days of leave, and the opportunity to further her studies.
But the challenges were significant: a two to three-hour commute, constantly changing work locations, and home visit duties.
Married but without children, she sought advice from Reddit users on whether the daily cross-border commute was worth the hassle or if she should settle for the Malaysian job.
“Has anybody figured out a good way to handle a situation like this? Should I reject the Singapore offer despite the benefits?” she asked.
Her post quickly gained traction, with many users encouraging her to take the Singapore job, arguing that the benefits far outweighed the inconvenience of commuting.
“Choose the Singapore option. The salary is much higher, and there are better career opportunities. Many people commute daily—you’ll figure out the best times to travel. Even if it adds an hour to your day, think of it as a massive pay raise in exchange for a bit more time in transit.” – @Dan_Kuroko
“Personally, I would endure the commute for a few years to build up a comfortable net worth. You’re essentially earning double with better career progression. I have a friend who commutes daily—sometimes she clears everything in an hour, sometimes it takes longer. The trick is to take whatever bus arrives after immigration. Rainy days can be tricky, though.
“If possible, consider having your husband work in Singapore too, so you can rent a place together. That way, you avoid the daily commute and can go back to Malaysia on weekends,” said @Tradingforgold.
