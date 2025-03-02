THE prospect of working in Singapore is enticing for many Malaysians, thanks to significantly higher salaries and a favourable exchange rate.

However, the daily commute—especially for those traveling between Johor Bahru and Singapore—can be exhausting.

One Malaysian woman recently found herself at a crossroads, torn between two job offers: one in Malaysia with a shorter commute and another in Singapore with a much higher salary.

In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, user @Accomplished_Chef_81 explained that her first job offer was from a private hospital in Malaysia, offering a salary of RM6,100 along with “good medical benefits” for herself and her family.

However, the downsides included no bonuses, limited salary increments, fewer leave days, and a lack of career growth opportunities. On the bright side, her daily commute would only take about an hour.

Her second offer came from a public healthcare polyclinic group in Singapore, with a salary of SGD 4,400 (RM14,450)—more than double the Malaysian offer. The Singapore job also came with annual bonuses, salary increments, 21 days of leave, and the opportunity to further her studies.

But the challenges were significant: a two to three-hour commute, constantly changing work locations, and home visit duties.

Married but without children, she sought advice from Reddit users on whether the daily cross-border commute was worth the hassle or if she should settle for the Malaysian job.

“Has anybody figured out a good way to handle a situation like this? Should I reject the Singapore offer despite the benefits?” she asked.

