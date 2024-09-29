M’sian mum defends herself after teacher accuses her of doing child’s homework

A Malaysian mother has shared her frustration after being accused by her child’s primary school teacher of completing the child’s homework because of its neat handwriting.

The accusation unfolded in a WhatsApp group for parents and teachers, where the teacher warned against parental involvement in homeworks.

ALSO READ: 11-year-old gives away RM3k to classmates, leaves mom shocked

“To parents, please do not help your children with their homework.

“All teachers are not fools enough not to differentiate students’ handwriting.

“I will ask the students to rewrite and redo their work,” the teacher wrote, even sharing a photo of the student’s work and revealing the child’s name.

Defending herself, the mother explained, “As for me, I’m really not good at writing at all... I swear to God, I did not write it.

She wrote it herself. I only supervise her. I tell her to write neatly. If it’s not neat and pretty, I ask her to erase it and try again. That’s all.”

The screenshot of the exchange was shared by TikTok user @azzura.empire, where the mother expressed her sadness.

“I’m so disheartened this morning after the teacher accused me like this,” the mother wrote in the caption.

The post, which has garnered over 653,000 views, sparked a heated debate online.

One netizen called Tik Toker commented: “Sis, if I go to the school, I’ll call the teacher. I’ll bring all the books my child has written in, and I’ll bring my child to write in front of the teacher and the principal. Let them evaluate it themselves. I won’t allow my dignity and my child’s dignity to be trampled on.”

“Wow, the teacher’s language is too much!” LynnShoppingHolic wrote.