FOLLOWING a day of shopping, an unexpected and frustrating incident occurred for a woman in Kuantan as she found herself trapped inside the parking lot.

To make matters worse, she had to endure a three-hour wait before finally being able to exit.

A TikTok video posted by a woman named Arya captured the ordeal, revealing a long queue of cars waiting to pay their parking tickets and leave.

Arya humorously captioned the video, “Everyone gets stuck in a jam on highways for three hours, I got stuck inside the mall’s parking lot.”

According to WeirdKaya, Arya explained that she was heading home after completing errands at Kuantan City Mall. However, upon attempting to leave, she discovered that traffic had come to a standstill within the parking lot.

The traffic jam was attributed to several factors. Firstly, there were issues with the Touch ‘n Go payment method at the parking ticket machines.

Additionally, heavy rain impacted traffic flow, and congestion on a road near the parking lot exacerbated the situation.

Arya described the challenges faced by many parents, who had to attend to their children’s needs while waiting for hours in the jam.

Fortunately, the mall’s management intervened by repairing the parking ticket machines and opening the emergency lane, ultimately easing the traffic flow.

In the comment section of the TikTok video, numerous netizens shared their own relatable experiences, expressing solidarity with Arya’s unexpected parking lot predicament.