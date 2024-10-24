GETTING a promotion or a generous bonus bodes well for not only you but for your family and friends as well.
After all, it’s understandable to treat your companions to a good meal with that newfound money.
But sometimes generosity gets taken advantage of and you find yourself footing at an insane RM3,000 bill.
Yes, that’s exactly what occurred to Zainuddin Omar’s friend who was promoted from Grade 54 to Jusa C and “had to” six of his close friends to a restaurant well-known for their steaks.
“As usual, when someone gets a promotion, close friends will “pester” to treat them to a meal at a restaurant,” shared Zainuddin in his Facebook post.
At the restaurant, one would think his friends would choose something below the RM100s. After all, you can get a good cut of meat for under RM100.
Instead, they opted for the Wagyu steaks which were priced at RM600, each!
A little information on the elusive Wagyu, it is so expensive because of the time, care, and resources required to raise the cattle, as well as the cost of importing the meat from Japan.
While four friends dined on the lavish cuts of meat, two of his other friends felt abashed and ordered RM60 steaks.
“When the menu arrived, some of them didn’t choose the type of steak but rather picked the most expensive dishes.
ALSO READ: Disappointed M’sian spends RM10k bonus on holiday with family, siblings refuse to fork out even RM5
Pix for visual purposes only. Image by freepik.
Without shame, they ordered Wagyu steak priced at RM600 because someone else was paying.
Two other friends felt embarrassed and only ordered steak worth RM60,” explained Zainuddin.
Things took a turn for the worst when the bill arrived and it was a whopping RM3,000!
Unsurprisingly, none of them offered to help his friend with the bill, and the man lamented that his budget was only RM200 to RM300.
“He complained to me about how his friends could act like this because they were jealous that he got promoted first.”
Zainuddin also shared that a similar incident occurred to him where he treated his friends to nasi kandar, only one of his friends selecting the largest prawn and squid (which are usually the most expensive dishes!).
All while Zainuddin only had chicken and rice!
“I was taken aback when I had to pay for his meal. It’s not about being stingy, but rather being prudent with spending.”
He then wrapped up his story sharing three short pieces of advice to his readers, “Be ethical and polite, order wisely when a friend is treating you, and don’t take advantage of a person’s generosity.”
Have you had such an incident happen to you?
READ MORE: Family who ordered 600 plates of meat in Bintulu hotpot eatery caught packing meat in plastic bag