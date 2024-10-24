GETTING a promotion or a generous bonus bodes well for not only you but for your family and friends as well.

After all, it’s understandable to treat your companions to a good meal with that newfound money.

But sometimes generosity gets taken advantage of and you find yourself footing at an insane RM3,000 bill.

Yes, that’s exactly what occurred to Zainuddin Omar’s friend who was promoted from Grade 54 to Jusa C and “had to” six of his close friends to a restaurant well-known for their steaks.

“As usual, when someone gets a promotion, close friends will “pester” to treat them to a meal at a restaurant,” shared Zainuddin in his Facebook post.

At the restaurant, one would think his friends would choose something below the RM100s. After all, you can get a good cut of meat for under RM100.

Instead, they opted for the Wagyu steaks which were priced at RM600, each!

A little information on the elusive Wagyu, it is so expensive because of the time, care, and resources required to raise the cattle, as well as the cost of importing the meat from Japan.

While four friends dined on the lavish cuts of meat, two of his other friends felt abashed and ordered RM60 steaks.

“When the menu arrived, some of them didn’t choose the type of steak but rather picked the most expensive dishes.

