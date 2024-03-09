M’sian woman sells snacks in Alphard, netizens praise her hustle

A woman has captured the internet’s attention by selling snacks from the boot of her luxury MPV.

The unusual setup was recently shared by TikTok user @coaser and has since gone viral, amassing over 954,000 views and more than 78,300 likes.

In the viral photo, the woman is seen operating from the open boot of her high-end MPV, outfitted with LED lamps and stocked with snacks, drinks and groceries.

The overlaid text in the post reads, “Take the risk or live like that forever.”

Comments on the post reveal that the woman, despite her apparent wealth and ownership of multiple luxury vehicles—including a pickup truck and a white Perodua Myvi—regularly sells groceries from her cars.

Commenters speculated on her motivation, with some suggesting she’s driven by a desire to maintain a strong work ethic, while others posited that she might simply be filling her time or seeking additional income.

One user called CintaSiHadi wrote humorously: “Is she doing business to pay for the Alphard?.. just asking.. Hehe.”

“Even though she has an Alphard, she still works hard to earn money... unlike some people out there who just rely on their husband/wife for money without working. We need to put in the effort ourselves, not just depend on others,” Zik commented