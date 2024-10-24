CAR loans make it possible for many of us to own a car.
Therefore it is crucial not to shirk off those monthly loan payments or you might just have the bank or the dreaded repossessor knocking on your door.
One woman however took a slightly more destructive route towards her vehicle after she had allegedly failed to pay the car loan.
The video which has now gone viral was posted onto @update11111’s X account showing a woman using a brick to smash the car’s windscreen.
In the one-minute video, the woman repeatedly smashes on the windscreen, creating massive cracks.
She then moves on, inflicting blows onto the side of the car before smashing the car’s side mirror with the brick, shattering it into pieces.
In the 46th-second of the video, a man could be seen at the rear of the vehicle, taking part in the vehicle’s destruction as he smashes the windows and bonnet with what appears to be a metal bar.
Meanwhile, in the video, there also appears to be another man with a tow truck, which was believed to be the repossessor.
According to the caption posted by @update11111, the woman had allegedly failed to pay her car installments and hence opted to destroy the car before it was repossessed.
ALSO READ: Worried student laments how her father is saddled with RM800k debt but still spends unnecessarily
The video has since amassed 2.3 million views, shared more than 1,000 times and filled with hundreds of comments from horrified netizens who were stupefied by the woman’s actions.
Netizens chided the woman explaining that this won’t end her problems instead would make matters worse as she could potentially be blacklisted.
“Do you think banks and loan shark companies won’t make you pay if your car is damaged? With banks, your name goes straight onto the blacklist. As for loan sharks, they might even harm your family.If you’re unlucky enough to get a lawsuit notice and can’t pay, you could end up in jail. Ha!” commented @Sauffie84.
@_sharifudinafiq advised that instead of doing so to her car, the woman should have negotiated with the bank for recollection and settlements.
“After your car has been towed, you can negotiate with the bank for recollection and settlements. The settlement costs include arrears, towing, and other related expenses. Discuss it properly to reach an agreement, but if it’s already damaged like this, you’re just adding to your own costs.”
Many netizens couldn’t help but feel pitiful towards the reposesser for having to go through such an incident.
“It’s sad for the car tow truck driver, he’s just doing his job but still faces tough situations like this. Sometimes, people might not understand why life is difficult, especially when they keep causing trouble for others and rely solely on emotions to solve their problems,” said a sympathetic @aidalaaa.
READ MORE: M’sian purchases luxury car, tries to borrow RM8.5k from friend to settle loan