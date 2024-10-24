CAR loans make it possible for many of us to own a car.

Therefore it is crucial not to shirk off those monthly loan payments or you might just have the bank or the dreaded repossessor knocking on your door.

One woman however took a slightly more destructive route towards her vehicle after she had allegedly failed to pay the car loan.

The video which has now gone viral was posted onto @update11111’s X account showing a woman using a brick to smash the car’s windscreen.

In the one-minute video, the woman repeatedly smashes on the windscreen, creating massive cracks.

She then moves on, inflicting blows onto the side of the car before smashing the car’s side mirror with the brick, shattering it into pieces.

In the 46th-second of the video, a man could be seen at the rear of the vehicle, taking part in the vehicle’s destruction as he smashes the windows and bonnet with what appears to be a metal bar.

Meanwhile, in the video, there also appears to be another man with a tow truck, which was believed to be the repossessor.

According to the caption posted by @update11111, the woman had allegedly failed to pay her car installments and hence opted to destroy the car before it was repossessed.

