A food vendor in Puchong was recently accused of alleged racism, when pricing her food for a customer.

The food vendor, popularly known on TikTok as ‘Cik Roses’, posted a clarification video on the same platform replying to a netizen’s comment accusing her of allegedly charging significantly higher prices for an Indian customer compared to a Malay customer.

This issue stemmed from a previous video posted on the eatery’s TikTok page, @nasiberlaukmalaya, where a male customer, said to be Indian, was allegedly charged RM17 for a single meal of rice, gravy and chicken.

In the video, another customer, a Malay man, was charged RM8 for a similar dish but the meat item was ‘ayam goreng kunyit’ instead.

With the video gaining traction, Cik Roses was under scrutiny online for the alleged incident.

In the clarification video, Cik Roses cleared the air on the situation and explained that the Indian customer ordered another meal for his partner, hence the higher pricing.

The video also provided a superimposed security footage of the incident, showing the Indian customer and his partner at the food stall.

According to Cik Roses, the customer’s partner orderhe same dish for RM8.

“I charged RM17 for two plates of rice. So after this, please do not make any baseless accusations anymore,” she said in her video.ed rice with ‘ayam goreng kunyit’ with an additional portion of rice, priced at RM9 whereas the customer took t