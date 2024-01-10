AN individual recently alleged that a van belonging to the Ministry of Health (MOH) backed into their vehicle in Kedah.

The incident occurred in a residential area in Sungai Petani on Sunday (Sept 29) at 11:32am.

The van driver was reportedly from the Bedong Health Clinic.

Dashcam footage of the incident, posted on X by @SungaiPetani1, shows a dark purple car honking to alert the van, which was reversing too quickly.

“The MOH driver was blocking the road, honked but they ignored it. The van reversed too fast and hit my car!

“The car is damaged and my children have been traumatised from seeing it happen in front of them,” they alleged in their post.

Despite the continuous honking, the van continued reversing and collided with the car’s front bumper.

The footage then shows the car’s driver immediately exiting the vehicle to confront the van driver, who was accompanied by two healthcare staff.

“I did not think they would be brave enough to do this. Hope the authorities take swift action,” they added.

At the time of writing, neither MOH nor Bedong Health Clinic has released a statement regarding the incident.