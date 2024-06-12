A man was recently beaten up and pinned down by several members of the public after he was caught for allegedly assaulting his own mother.

In several viral video clips shared on X by @update1111, a man clad in a blue t-shirt was recorded hitting the alleged culprit, dressed in white while being restrained by another man.

The location, time and date of the incident was not disclosed in the X post.

Furthermore, a woman in the video (not seen) alleged that she saw the man hitting his mother with a hammer.

ALSO READ: Teen repeatedly kicks mother in public rage over broken phone

The second clip, showed the victim, said to be the mother, bleeding from her head, while her son was being restrained and having his hands tied with what looks like a zip tie.

She was sitting on the ground while asking one of the bystanders to call the ambulance.

The last video then showed the man in the blue t-shirt confronting the man once more, before leaving him.

Netizens applauded those who stood up for the victim against her alleged attacker but some disagreed with hitting the alleged perpetrator and said to let the police handle such matters.