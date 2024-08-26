WITH many Malaysians seeking better opportunities abroad, the grass is not always greener on the other side, especially in regards to healthcare where it can cost a bomb in certain countries.

Malaysia’s public healthcare has been touted in being one of the most affordable and providing better medical treatment to patients despite certain setbacks such as lack of staff and long waiting times.

A post on X by clinical oncologist Nazeera Nasir shared a touching interaction between her and a local cancer patient who quit his job in Singapore due to financial difficulties in covering for his treatments.

In the post, Nazeera said the man had to pay for his treatments in Singapore and as his funds dwindled, he had to return to Malaysia and seek treatment here.

“We saw him and told him he needs an MRI. He asked me how much (was) the scan. “When I told him it is free, he cried,” she said.

Netizens were touched by the man’s reaction, with many expressing their appreciation for Malaysia’s public healthcare system not posing a burden on the nation.

“I am grateful to be a Malaysian. I’ve been to other countries where health care is just not affordable or non existent,” a netizen remarked.

“Many Malaysians are not aware how lucky they are when it comes to healthcare. Just be a Malaysian and that is it. You will be taken care of,” another user said.

Meanwhile, others pointed out how Singapore’s healthcare system, especially for non-citizens can cost an arm and a leg, especially for more serious ailments.

“Cancer treatments in Singapore are about S$200,000 (RM667,447) a year on average. When I moved here, my colleague said, in Singapore you can die, but you can’t get sick because it’s very expensive,” a netizen commented, adding how a regular doctor’s visit can cost around S$70 (RM233) to S$100.(RM333).