Malaysian doctor’s leap from govt sector to private lands her RM70k monthly

IN a recent TikTok video, a local paediatrician has captured attention of netizens with her remarkable career shift from public service to private practice, significantly boosting her income from RM16,000 to RM20,000 as a government consultant to a staggering RM60,000 to RM70,000 per month in her new role.

“15 to 16 years back, my basic pay was just RM2,500.

“And plus the allowances I will get around RM4,000,” she said in the video.

“When I was in training, I had my child, so I didn’t spend much time with my son. That’s why you just have to get through each day, especially during on-calls when we have to be in the hospital for 35 to 40 hours straight without sleep.”

Despite the challenges, her decision to transition to private practice has proven fruitful, quadrupling her income and fulfilling her long-held dream of becoming a doctor.

She advised aspiring medical professionals, “You have to survive the training because there’s always stress in any job. Stress isn’t just in the medical field; every job has it. During training, you have to learn how to cope. After that, it gets easier.”

The video which garnered 57K likes and over 1,400 comments and 11,000 shares, sparked widespread discussion with many surprised by the earning potential in the medical profession.

One commenter noted, “I always thought this career topped out at RM10,000 to RM15,000. I thought oil and gas folks only make good money. Turns out, being a doctor pays well after all.”

Another netizen highlighted, “You’ve not asked an orthopaedic surgeon, cardiothoracic surgeon and neuro surgeon in private hospital. All these surgeons are consultants. Their salary can be up to 100k++ in a month.”

“Thank you for sharing this kind of video... it really helps fresh grads to decide their career pathway,” one netizen commented.