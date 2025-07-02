INDONESIAN police have confirmed that the alleged disappearance of a Malaysian social media personality in a Bandung jungle was a fabricated stunt for online engagement.

According to Indonesian news portal, Kumparan, Panyileukan district police chief Commissioner Kurnia revealed that Malaysian content creators Ammar Nazhan and Aras Abdullah orchestrated the hoax to boost their following.

The viral video, initially shared on Ammar’s TikTok, carried the caption: “Malaysian influencer went missing in Bandung forest while making paranormal content.”

“The viral news on social media about the disappearance of Malaysian TikToker Eyka is untrue.

“It was merely a scripted and staged scenario to gain higher ratings and more followers,“ he said on Thursday.

The duo reportedly began a livestream on February 2 at Bukit Embah Garut, claiming their friend Eyka had vanished while filming paranormal activity.

Following a police investigation, they admitted the entire incident was staged.

Authorities further disclosed that the group had obtained permission from local district officials but had not informed the police.

“The event was not reported to the Panyileukan police, and it was conducted without any recommendation from the Panyileukan Police or the Bandung Metropolitan Police,“ he stated.

After being questioned, the influencers issued an apology, signed a statement vowing not to repeat such actions, and recorded a clarification video.

Previously, local influencer Eyka’s disappearance went viral when her friend, Ammar Nazhan or Ammar Nazhan Noralyadi, 29, realized the matter at around 2am last Monday while conducting paranormal activities in the forest.

She was found safe on Wednesday night, lying in a bush in a weak condition.