Malaysian man’s RM3.5K salary despite failing SPM sparks debate

A man who recently boasted about his RM3,500 monthly salary, despite failing the national Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exam via TikTok sparked a voluminous debate over the importance of education.

His flippant remark, “SPM isn’t everything!” ignited a flurry of comments.

A TikTokuser, believed to be an uncle, countered with a contrasting story.

His child, a stellar SPM achiever, the man claims, now enjoys a lucrative overseas career earning RM25,000 a month.

The exchange highlights a growing divide in attitudes towards education.

While some netizens argue that success can be found regardless of SPM results, others worry that downplaying the exam might lead to a generation with a weaker foundation in core skills and knowledge acquisition.

The comment section offered a mix of perspectives.

A TikTok user noted,: “If you’re only thinking about salary, then your aim is already flawed.”

The user also suggested education offers more than just immediate financial gain.

Another TikTok chimed in: “SPM isn’t everything, but everything starts from SPM.”

He also emphasised the exam’s role as a stepping stone.

As the debate rages on, forcing Malaysians to confront a tough question: are we prioritising short-term gains over the long-term benefits of a strong educational foundation?