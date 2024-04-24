Malaysians clock in high screen time, ranking second in Asia

A recent study by Electronics Hub confirms a growing global trend – excessive screen time.

Malaysians, it seems, are no exception. We clock in an average daily screen time of 8 hours and 17 minutes, ranking a concerning second in Asia, behind only the Philippines (8 hours 52 minutes), and eighth globally.

This translates to a whopping 48.41% of our waking hours spent glued to devices!

For comparison, the global average for screen time sits around 7 hours daily.

While some countries like Thailand (7 hours 58 minutes) fall closer to this average, others like South Africa (9 hours 24 minutes) and Brazil (9 hours 13 minutes) top the charts.

However, the study by Electronics Hub digs deeper, revealing our specific device usage habits:

Smartphones: Malaysians spend an average of 4 hours and 37 minutes daily on their phones (10th highest globally), consuming a significant 26.98% of our waking hours.

Computers: We dedicate an average of 3 hours and 40 minutes daily on computers (9th highest globally), taking up 21.43% of our waking hours.

Social Media: When it comes to social media engagement, we’re highly active, spending 16.36% of our waking hours browsing platforms. Notably, Malaysia ranks 10th globally, with an average of 123 TikTok videos watched daily.

This data, sourced from DataReportal (2024) and Sleep Cycle (March 2024), paints a concerning picture. With such high screen time, potential consequences like:

Health Problems: Excessive screen time is linked to eye strain, sleep disturbances, and even an increased risk of obesity due to late-night browsing and unhealthy snacking habits.

Reduced Productivity: Constant screen engagement can fragment our attention and hinder our ability to focus on tasks.

Socialization Issues: Excessive screen use can lead to social isolation and decreased face-to-face interactions.

Electronics Hub’s analysis, ranking additionally highlights Malaysia’s need to address our screen habits compared to global averages.

Whether through individual efforts or potential public health initiatives, promoting a healthier balance between screen time and real-world activities could be crucial for Malaysians.

