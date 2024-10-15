IMAGINE gifting someone something they can use to benefit themselves only to find out that they have used said thing for illicit activities.

What would you do in this situation?

A man wanted to teach his worker a lesson after finding out about the motorcycle he gifted being used to facilitate his drug habit.

In a ten-second viral video posted on TikTok by @alongbosss_garage_motor, the man indeed taught the worker a rather fiery lesson after he burnt the motorcycle to its bare shell.

The video showed the motorcycle set ablaze, with the man recording in the background venting his frustration.

He said that he bought the motorcycle to ease the worker’s burden of commuting back and fro to his job.

The employer then discovered of the employer’s drug use after he was tested positive, not disclosing further how he found out about the drug test.

Netizens supported his method of teaching the worker a lesson while some disagreed saying it is better if he sold, or gave it away to others more deserving.