A man in Singapore struck gold in more ways than one when his thoughtful gesture for his wife turned into a life-changing windfall.

According to Mothership, Balasubramanian Chithambaram, a civil construction project engineer, won US$1 million (approx. RM4.4 million) at a lucky draw organized by Mustafa Jewellery, a well-known jewelry store in Little India, Singapore.

ALSO READ: Thai man wins RM3.8m lottery overnight upon seeking blessings in temple

The draw, held on November 24, was part of the store’s “Million Dollar Grand Draw” campaign, marking a significant upgrade from its usual monthly giveaways of US$5,000 (approx. RM22,000).

The grand draw was open to customers who spent at least S$250 (approx. RM828), and Chithambaram qualified after buying S$6,000 (approx. RM19,000) worth of gold chains for his wife three months earlier.

Overwhelmed by the news, Chithambaram burst into tears during the event.

In a video shown at the ceremony, he shared his gratitude, saying, “I thank God for this win.”

He also noted the emotional timing, as the win coincided with the fourth death anniversary of his father.

When asked about his plans for the prize money, Chithambaram revealed his first priority was to share the joyous news with his mother.

He also expressed his desire to give back to the community in appreciation of the 21 years he has spent working in Singapore.