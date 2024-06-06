WE never know what someone is going through or what they are struggling with. But we can know that we can make a huge difference simply by being kind.

A Malaysian man took to his TikTok account to share about his encounter with a struggling food delivery rider.

TikTok user @boss.erry initially noticed the food delivery rider pushing his motorcycle by the roadside.

He then walked up to the rider and discovered that the rider’s motorcycle fuel tank was running on empty.

He then handed the rider money so that the man would be able to put petrol in his motorcycle.

Following the driver to the petrol station, a very puzzled Erry realised that the rider only put RM1 worth of fuel into his motorcycle.

“I gave him money but he only put in RM1 worth of petrol. Why?” pondered a quizzical Erry.

READ MORE: Kind M’sian donates food to father unable to afford food

In hopes of finding the answer, Erry sought out the driver to ask why he did not use the amount he gave him.

“Are you okay? You said your fuel was empty, right? How come you only refueled RM1,” Erry asked the man.

The rider then tearfully confessed that only needed a little fuel to drive back home and the rest of the money he had saved for his kids.

“My child at home has not eaten and the extra money, I want to use it to purchase diapers,” shared the rider before breaking down in tears.

Moved by the driver’s heartbreaking situation, Erry handed the man more money.

“I just want to share my blessings, bro. Just take it,” Erry insisted when the rider refused to accept the money.

What a sweet gesture!

ALSO READ: Malaysian burger vendor gives family of 11 free burgers