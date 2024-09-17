LITTERING remains a prevalent issue in Malaysia, where many still engage in this harmful practice regardless of their nationality.

Drivers have been spotted throwing rubbish indiscriminately in Malaysia, disregarding not only their environment but the safety of other vehicle drivers.

Recently, a viral video caught a man receiving praise after he was observed returning rubbish tossed on the road by an individual in a Singapore-registered vehicle.

ALSO READ: Driver gets his trash tossed back by foreigner after getting caught littering along Cameron Highlands road

The video, posted on Facebook, showed a young man exiting a white Axia car and approaching the black vehicle, tapping on its back window first.

He then picked up the trash and returned it to the vehicle by tossing it inside through the slightly lowered front window. The young man then returned to his car.

Netizens praised the man standing up against the individual’s actions disregarding their surroundings especially when in another country.