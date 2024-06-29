THESE days, it seems that many struggles in relationships are linked to how much one can spend on their partners which is why boundaries must be drawn to avoid being taken advantage of.

A man recently aired his grouses about his girlfriend demanding him to spend on lavishly priced items, resulting in a drastic financial decision.

An anonymous confession posted by @meinmokhtar stated that the 26-year-old just started working and is currently only earning a basic salary of RM2,000.

However, he lamented that his girlfriend keeps asking him to get her not only an engagement ring but also a Honda car and even asked for an iPhone.

He even offered to get her the iPhone 13 but she insists that he buy her the iPhone 15 Pro model.

Her costly demands have “forced” him to take up a financial loan to afford the things she wants.

“Such a headache having a girlfriend like this but what to do? I have introduced her to my family,“ he said.

Netizens saw the red flags in his confession and advised him to break up with his girlfriend immediately since he will be the only one having to pay off the loan he himself took to fulfill her demands.

“That is not a partner but a leech! Run as fast as you can. There are so many women out there who are way more mature and understanding,“ a user warned.

“Not even engaged and can demand for things like this. If you marry her, I wonder how she will act,“ a netizen said.

“Why were you so foolish to go with her demands? You tell her to buy those things herself,“ another netizen commented.

