OSCAR-WINNING actress and International Olympics Committee (IOC) member, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, took to social media to celebrate Malaysia’s recent success at the Paris Olympics.

She extended her congratulations to national men’s singles badminton shuttler Lee Zii Jia, who secured Malaysia second bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

“Congratulations Lee Zii Jia for winning the Bronze medal for Men’s Single Badminton!! Go Team Malaysia!” she posted on her Instagram account.

ALSO READ: Support the Refugee Olympic Team with all your heart, Michelle Yeoh tells public

Zii Jia’s victory came after a compelling match against India’s Lakshya Sen, finishing with scores of 13-21, 21-16, 21-11.

Earlier in the week, she had also praised Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik for their bronze medal win in men’s doubles, expressing her pride with, “Congratulations. So proud and happy that our Malaysian boys won the Bronze medal.”

She and her husband Jean Todt, attended the Olympics’ opening ceremony on July 26 in Paris.

The national badminton team returned from the Paris Olympics to a jubilant homecoming at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 on August 7, where hundreds of fans were gathered to welcome the national heroes with affection.