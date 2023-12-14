RECENTLY, a motorcyclist was spotted on Parit Raja Road purposefully toppling cones, in an video captured on camera and posted to Facebook.

The biker took issue at the cones, which were placed as safety precautions for the ongoing road construction.

The motorcyclist can be repeatedly seen in the video kicking nearly every cone he goes past.

Additionally, this careless behaviour endangered other road users significantly and is not only a nuisance.

Strong opinions on the occurrence have been expressed by netizens, many of whom have called for the rider’s arrest and suitable punishment.

Many have criticized the rider’s conduct as reckless, which has sparked a larger conversation about road safety and consideration for private property.

Another said, “Perhaps he had a falling out with his wife?”

“He is insensitively endangering the life of others,“ another internet user said.