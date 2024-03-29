A user by the name Ummu Saifullah @ummu.saifullah on TikTok shared her bizarre experience as a lemang seller where nails were unexpectedly found inside one of her lemang.

It was unfolded just ten minutes after a customer, her student’s mother, purchased the lemang, when she called her and said: “Why are there nails inside this lemang?”

Equally taken aback, the seller responded: “Nails? Where did they come from? I am the one who washes the bamboo, cuts it, does everything. There are no nails, no one interfered with it.”

The nails were discovered when the customer attempted to slice the lower part of the lemang but thankfully, she had yet to consume the lemang, having only begun to cut into it.

The seller quickly rectified the situation by replacing the compromised lemang with an extra one she had prepared.

However, the mystery of how the nails found their way into the lemang remains unsolved, leaving both parties confused and stunned.

Her son playfully suggested that an “ant brought the nail” as a joke.

She explained in the comment that it was not her first time cooking lemang and she always conducts quality control beforehand.

